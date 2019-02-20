Super League: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Tommy Makinson
Tommy Makinson scored two tries for St Helens in the win over Wakefield
Betfred Super League
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; BBC local radio commentary available via the BBC Sport website and app; live scores online

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has again named the same squad he selected for the narrow win over Wakefield.

Saints, Castleford and Warrington are the only teams in Super League with a 100% record.

Leeds recall Liam Sutcliffe (illness) and Mikolaj Oledzki (hip) after they missed the win at Salford, but James Donaldson (concussion) is ruled out.

Carl Ablett, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ashton Golding and Dom Crosby are still sidelined.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Bentley, Coote.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Newman.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you