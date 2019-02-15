Anthony Mullally: Leeds prop signs for Championship side Toronto Wolfpack

Anthony Mullally was part of Ireland's World Cup squad in 2013 and 2017

Leeds and Ireland forward Anthony Mullally has left Headingley to sign for Championship side Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old ex-Huddersfield prop will be reunited with former Rhinos boss Brian McDermott, with whom he helped win the Grand Final in 2017.

Mullally opted to move on after being overlooked by Leeds boss Dave Furner for the opening two games of 2019.

"He's an exceptional addition," said Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble.

"The Canadian fans will like what he brings to our team. He is an extremely powerful athlete who makes a lot of hard metres for the team. We believe he still has his best years in front of him.

"What attracted me to the Wolfpack was the chance to be part of such a new concept in rugby league," said Mullally. "The opportunity of playing in Canada is also compelling.

"My initial hopes are to cement a place in the team and start to play my best rugby, but then hope to play a part in getting the club to Super League and becoming a strong Super League team."

Mullally's background

Mullally, one of the few vegans playing rugby league, began his career with Widnes, then spent three seasons with Huddersfield before joining Leeds in 2016.

He also had spells on loan at Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity and in the Championship with Swinton, Whitehaven, Batley and Featherstone Rovers.

McDermott took over Toronto in November, to be reunited with his old Bradford team-mate and boss Noble.

He succeeded Paul Rowley, who parted company with the club after missing out on promotion to Super League when they narrowly lost the Million Pound Game to London Broncos.