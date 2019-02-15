Challenge Cup: BBC to show Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield third-round tie

Challenge Cup: A backwards kick off & a 50-yard penalty
Coral Challenge Cup: Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield
Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live streaming on the BBC Sport website, connected TVs and the BBC Sport app, and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Thatto Heath Crusaders' home third-round Coral Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Mayfield will be streamed live by BBC Sport on Saturday, 9 March.

Crusaders were National Conference League Division One champions last season, joining Mayfield in the Premier Division for 2019.

Then visitors are coached by former Bradford centre Matt Calland, a two-time cup finalist.

More than 40,000 people have watched the opening two rounds on BBC Sport.

Full Challenge Cup third round draw

Keighley Cougars v Distington

Oldham v Haydock

Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield

Wigan St Judes v Lock Lane

Newcastle Thunder v West Wales Raiders

London Skolars v North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet v West Bowling

Workington Town v Siddal

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

West Hull v Dewsbury Moor

Doncaster v Coventry Bears

Whitehaven v Wigan St Patricks

