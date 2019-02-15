World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors v Sydney Roosters

Wigan beat Warrington in the 2018 Grand Final to set up their meeting with their NRL counterparts

World Club Challenge Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 17 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Manchester via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary online.

Wigan Warriors can lift their fifth World Club Challenge with victory against National Rugby League premiers Sydney Roosters.

The Warriors have enjoyed four triumphs against Australian opposition in 1987, 1991, 1994 and most recently in 2017 when they overcame Cronulla Sharks.

Roosters beat Wigan in the 2014 final at Sydney Football Stadium and have won three World Club Challenge titles.

Super League's champions have won 13 finals, compared to the NRL's 12.

Lam family affair

This annual meeting of the respective northern and southern hemisphere champions is tinged with plotlines, not least with new Wigan coach Adrian Lam.

The 48-year-old played 146 games for the Roosters before moving to Wigan in 2001 where he spent three years.

Since retiring the Papua New Guinea international has worked on the coaching staff of both clubs, and his son Lachlan is in the Roosters squad.

Lam was involved with the Roosters first team in coaching capacity last season and has seen first-hand the quality in their ranks.

"They are brilliant," Lam said. "They've got a great coach, they've got some great leaders in the team and a game plan that changes every week. It'll be a tough game.

"We've got to stay in the battle the whole time and that is what Wigan are renowned for."

Roosters up for the task

While Wigan are two games into their season, the Roosters' new NRL campaign is yet to get under way.

Head coach Trent Robinson has used the trip as a chance to give Easts some cultural insights - with a trip to the Somme battlefields, and time in Paris - in addition to opposed training sessions with Toulouse and St Helens.

Any thoughts that the NRL premiers might take the game lightly are dispelled by two players who have won all there is to with Australia, their state and their club - co-captain Boyd Cordner and star half-back Cooper Cronk.

"It's a game we look forward to as a club, it's certainly not a trial game," Cordner told BBC Sport.

"We'll be prepared and there will be no excuses on Sunday."

Cronk added: "Whether it's us or Wigan or anyone who's plays this game, everyone reveres this game and the concept of it.

"The fact we've got the best two clubs teams playing for a world title is the only inspiration you'll ever need."

Key match-ups

Team news

Wigan are without wingers Dom Manfredi and Joe Burgess with separate knee injuries, but centre Dan Sarginson is included despite an ankle injury.

Roosters include off-season signings England winger Ryan Hall and Brett Morris in their group, while Cronk could feature after a successful recovery from an ongoing shoulder injury.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Sydney Roosters (from): Aubusson, Butcher, Collins, Cordner (c), Crichton, Cronk, Faamausili, Friend (c), Hall, Ikuvalu, Keary, Kepaoa, Lam, Liu, Manu, Morris, Radley, Taukeiaho, Tedesco, Tetevano, Tupou, Tupouniua, Waerea-Hargreaves