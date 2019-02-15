Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v London Broncos

Joel Tomkins was forced off with concussion in the defeat by Warrington

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 17 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Back-rower Joel Tomkins and centre Junior Vaivai have been cleared to play despite concussions picked up in Hull KR's defeat by Warrington.

Prop Lee Jewitt is also back after injury, and Ryan Lannon could finally make his debut after signing from Salford in the off-season.

London Broncos have named an unchanged squad despite losing for the first time this term at Salford last weekend.

Ex-Hull FC half James Cunningham could make his 100th Broncos appearance.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkin, Vaivai, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger

London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates