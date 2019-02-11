Challenge Cup second-round draw: Workington to host Siddal

Leon Pryce helped St Helens win the Challenge Cup in three successive years between 2006 and 2008

Workington will host Siddal in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

The Cumbrian side are coached by five-time cup winner Leon Pryce and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship last season.

During the draw, ball six - Haydock - was incorrectly announced as ball nine - Lock Lane - and vice-versa.

The Rugby Football League later confirmed the draw will be according to how the balls were drawn out instead of as they were read out.

It means that Lock Lane will face Wigan St Judes and League One Oldham will host North West Mens League side Haydock, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

Elsewhere, there is an all-third tier tie as Doncaster host Coventry.

All 12 ties will take place over the weekend of 9-10 March, with BBC Sport streaming one game live.

The 14 Championship sides will enter the competition in round four, four Super League clubs - Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos - join in the fifth and holders Catalans Dragons and the seven remaining top-flight sides come in at the last-16 stage.

French side Catalans beat Warrington Wolves at Wembley last August to become the first non-English team to lift the trophy.

Challenge Cup third-round draw

Keighley Cougars v Distington

Oldham v Haydock

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield

Wigan St Judes v Lock Lane

Newcastle Thunder v West Wales Raiders

London Skolars v North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet v West Bowling

Workington v Siddal

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

West Hull v Dewsbury Moor

Doncaster v Coventry Bears

Whitehaven v Wigan St Pats