Scott Taylor: Hull FC prop banned for three matches

Scott Taylor (left) is an England international

Hull FC prop Scott Taylor has been banned for three matches by the Rugby Football League.

The 27-year-old was charged with Grade B and Grade C offences for dangerous contact in Friday's Super League defeat by 26-18 Castleford.

Taylor will now miss games away at Wigan and Huddersfield and at home to Leeds.

Lee Radford's side are still looking for their first win of the season after defeats by Hull KR and the Tigers.