Matty Dawson-Jones: Hull FC winger ruled out for season

Matty Dawson-Jones joined Hull FC from Leigh Centurions

Hull FC winger Matty Dawson-Jones is expected to be out for the season with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training on Thursday and coach Lee Radford said the player was "done for the year".

Radford added on the club's website: "I really feel for him, He needs to keep his head up, get his rehab right, and he'll come back stronger."

Radford joined in the summer and scored on his debut against Hull KR.