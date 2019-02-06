Ukuma Ta'ai: Huddersfield Giants are kept waiting over Tonga international's new visa

Ukuma Ta'ai has won eight caps for Tonga

Huddersfield are having to wait to play Tonga international Ukuma Ta'ai this season because of the back-row forward's application for a new visa.

Ta'ai, 32, has made 145 Super League appearances in six seasons at the West Yorkshire club, since signing from New Zealand Warriors in September 2012.

But the club have revealed that red tape forced him to sit out last Friday's opening game against Salford.

And he may not be free for Saturday's fixture against Catalans Dragons.

"The club are working through a very complex process regarding his clearance," said coach Simon Woolford.

"He's a slim shot for the Catalan game but he should be fine for round three against Warrington."

Following a succession of early-season injury problems, the Giants were without half a dozen regulars for their season-opening 34-14 home defeat.

Huddersfield, who are due to fly out to the south of France on Thursday, are also without head of performance Mark Andrews, who has returned to Sydney to attend to family matters.