Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

Danny Kirmond was limited to 12 appearances last season by injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 10 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Merseyside and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity are without back row James Batchelor because of a knee injury and hooker Tyler Randell with a shoulder problem after the London loss.

Prop Craig Huby and back rower Danny Kirmond come into the squad.

Back rower James Bentley is a like-for-like replacement for Jack Ashworth who is part of the Leigh Centurions squad on a dual-registration basis.

Saints were victorious against rivals Wigan on their opening night Super League fixture.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Wood

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Bentley, Coote.