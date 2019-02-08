Super League: Salford Red Devils v London Broncos

Kieran Dixon helped the Broncos into Super League last season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 10 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford are unchanged from their high-scoring win at Huddersfield on the opening weekend of Super League.

The game could bring home debuts for Gil Dudson and Ken Sio, with the former hoping to play his 200th career game.

Likewise, Danny Ward has retained faith in the same 19-man squad that gave London Broncos a winning start to the new season against Wakefield.

Former Salford back rower Matty Gee is involved in the Broncos squad for the trip north.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings

London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates