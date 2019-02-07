Super League: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Ryan Lannon joined Hull KR from Salford at the end of last season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Humberside plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Prop Sitaleki Akauola and back-rower Harvey Livett have been brought into the Warrington squad by head coach Steve Price after the Leeds win.

The suspended pair of Ben Westwood and Toby King miss out.

Hull KR make one change as winger Ryan Shaw drops out of the squad and is replaced by prop Ryan Lannon who is hoping to make his debut.

Rovers beat rivals Hull FC in the final play of their derby season opener last Friday night.

Warrington (from): Ratchford, Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, Charnley, Austin, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Hughes, Murdoch-Masila, J. Clark, Patton, Tasi, Philbin, Akauola, Livett, Mamo, Walker

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkins, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger