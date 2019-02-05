Super League: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

Joe Westerman missed the rest of the 2018 Super League season after sustaining a knee injury last July
Betfred Super League
Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday, 7 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back Jake Connor and Joe Westerman after their defeat by local rivals Hull KR as they take on Castleford on Thursday.

Connor returns from a one-game ban, while Westerman is fit again after a knee injury picked up in July.

Meanwhile, Castelford make two changes to their squad following their opening-day win against Catalans Dragons.

Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O'Neill replace Mike McMeeken (concussion) and Matt Cook in Daryl Powell's 19-man squad.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Thompson, Dawson-Jones, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Miloudi, Litten, Washbrook.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O'Neill, Rankin, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.

Referee: C Kendall.

