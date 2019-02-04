Ben Barba: Jon Wilkin says it would be a 'loss to rugby league' if full-back is banned

Ben Barba was named 2018 Man of Steel in what was his only full season in Super League

It would be a "loss to rugby league" if Man of Steel Ben Barba was banned for life, says former team-mate Jon Wilkin.

Barba was the leading try-scorer in Super League in 2018 but looks likely to be banned for life by the NRL in his native Australia after an alleged assault on his partner at a casino.

"Ben Barba is a world-class rugby player," Wilkin said.

"Whatever your opinion, it is a loss to rugby league for him to not be playing rugby."

Barba joined St Helens - where he played alongside Wilkin - in 2017 but left last year to return to the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys.

However, he was sacked by the Cowboys on 1 February without playing a game for the club following the alleged assault, which is being investigated by Queensland police.

Former England and Great Britain international Wilkin added: "As a guy who I had got close to, there was this deep anguish in my stomach at what had happened.

"I feel for him like mad."

The Rugby Football League said Barba would not be allowed to return to Super League if he was banned in Australia.

'A lot of second chances are given out'

After failing a drugs test in 2016, Barba left Australia and signed for French rugby union side Toulon in February 2017 in a controversial move that saw him escape being sanctioned because the suspension only applied to rugby league.

The full-back moved on to Saints three months later, but an independent panel upheld the decision to suspend Barba on his return to the sport and he was unable to play for them until August 2017.

He went on to score 28 tries in 23 games last season as Saints won the League Leaders' Shield before losing to Warrington in the play-off semi-finals.

Wilkin highlighted the examples of Wigan Warriors' full-back Zak Hardaker, Rochdale Hornets' Scott Moore and Barrow Raisers' Gareth Hock, who all still play in the UK despite a number of indiscretions.

Hardaker was banned for 14 months in 2018 for testing positive for cocaine and six months later admitted drink-driving, Moore was jailed for 23 months in March after driving a car at 150mph in a police chase, while Hock was thrown out of an England squad for several breaches of discipline in 2013 - one of a number of serious offences.

"A lot of second chances are given out. Players over here don't realise how lucky they are," added Wilkin, who now plays for Toronto Wolfpack.

"You pretty much can get away with anything in Super League and get another club because the pool of players is so small."