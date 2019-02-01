Scott Dureau: Ex-Catalans Dragons half-back treated for cancer

Scott Dureau was named in Super League's Dream Team in 2011 and 2012

Former Catalans Dragons half-back Scott Dureau has said he is having chemotherapy after his cancer returned.

The 32-year-old is on the coaching staff at Newcastle Knights in his native Australia.

"I had surgery in 2014 to remove a brain tumour and have been going for regular scans ever since," Dureau said on the Knights' website.

"In November, I saw my surgeon for a routine check-up and it was discovered that the tumour had returned."

He continued: "I had surgery and was given the all clear but, unfortunately, it has spread to my liver which is why I'm having chemotherapy at the moment."

Catalans posted a message on social media in support of Dureau, who was twice named in Super League's Dream Team and retired from rugby league at the end of 2015.

It said: "Devastating news... stay strong and keep fighting. Everyone at the club is thinking of you. Get well soon Scotty."