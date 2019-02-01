Scott Dureau: Ex-Catalans Dragons half-back treated for cancer

Scott Dureau
Scott Dureau was named in Super League's Dream Team in 2011 and 2012

Former Catalans Dragons half-back Scott Dureau has said he is having chemotherapy after his cancer returned.

The 32-year-old is on the coaching staff at Newcastle Knights in his native Australia.

"I had surgery in 2014 to remove a brain tumour and have been going for regular scans ever since," Dureau said on the Knights' website.

"In November, I saw my surgeon for a routine check-up and it was discovered that the tumour had returned."

He continued: "I had surgery and was given the all clear but, unfortunately, it has spread to my liver which is why I'm having chemotherapy at the moment."

Catalans posted a message on social media in support of Dureau, who was twice named in Super League's Dream Team and retired from rugby league at the end of 2015.

It said: "Devastating news... stay strong and keep fighting. Everyone at the club is thinking of you. Get well soon Scotty."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you