Ben Barba: North Queensland Cowboys sack Super League Man of Steel

Ben Barba was named 2018 Man of Steel in what was his only full season in Super League

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Ben Barba has been sacked by new club North Queensland Cowboys over an alleged incident in a Townsville casino.

The 29-year-old, who left St Helens for the NRL side at the end of last season, had yet to play a game for the Cowboys.

In a statement, the club said Barba had committed a "significant breach of the terms of his contract".

Barba joined St Helens in May 2017, having left Australia the previous year following a positive test for cocaine.

"When a player joins the North Queensland Cowboys he agrees to abide by the terms of the contract," said club chairman Laurence Lancini.

"After an internal investigation, it has been determined that this player has acted in contradiction to both the terms and the spirit of that agreement.

"Accordingly, the club has terminated his contract and has informed the NRL's integrity unit."

After failing a drugs test in 2016, Barba signed for French rugby union side Toulon in February 2017 in a controversial move that saw him escape being sanctioned because the suspension only applied to rugby league.

The full-back moved on to Saints three months later, but an independent panel upheld the decision to suspend Barba on his return to the sport and he was unable to play for them until August 2017.

He went on to score 28 tries in 23 games last season as Saints won the League Leaders' Shield before losing to Warrington in the play-off semi-finals.