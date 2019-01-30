Tommy Makinson: St Helens & England winger signs new four-year contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Dramatic Makinson hat-trick try seals victory

England winger and 2018 Golden Boot winner Tommy Makinson has signed a new four-year deal with St Helens.

Makinson, 27, was recognised for his impact at international level in November after a hugely successful year for club and country.

He helped Saints win the League Leaders' Shield and inspired England to a home series win over New Zealand.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said Makinson had rejected offers from Australian clubs to stay with Saints.

"Tommy has been underestimated outside of St Helens for too many years," added McManus. "That was firmly put to bed with his recent stand out performances for England against the Kiwis.

"He has chosen St Helens and Super League despite very attractive offers from the NRL (National Rugby League). It's therefore a real statement of his faith in St Helens and in Super League that he has decided to extend his contract with us."

Makinson, a Super League Grand Final winner in 2014, is likely to make his 200th appearance for St Helens in their season opener against champions Wigan on Thursday.