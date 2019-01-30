Wigan Warriors: Super League champions receive two-point deduction

Media playback is not supported on this device Wigan beat Warrington in Super League Grand Final

Super League champions Wigan Warriors have been given a two-point deduction for a salary cap breach during 2017.

The penalty, which includes a £5,000 fine, relates to six separate payments totalling £14,700, which were not declared to the Rugby Football League.

Those payments, which included a flight allowance and payments to player agents, took Wigan over the finite cap.

Wigan will begin their 2019 campaign, which gets under way against St Helens on Thursday, on minus two points.

At an independent tribunal, the Warriors admitted the sums should have been included in their 2017 cap valuation.

Wigan have the right to appeal the decision, as per the RFL's operational rules.

His Honour Rodney Grant and two former players as side members were part of the independent tribunal, which was brought about after Wigan disputed whether the payments had been relevant to the cap.

Wigan, who beat Warrington Wolves in last year's Grand Final, won the World Club Challenge against Cronulla early in the 2017 season, but ended up finishing sixth and lost to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup final.

Super League clubs were limited to a salary cap of £1.825m in 2017, which rose to £1.9m in 2018 and currently stands at £2m in 2019.

Analysis

BBC Sport rugby league correspondent Dave Woods

This is more a technical breach, rather than a case of a club breaking the rules to gain an advantage.

Over-spending by £14,700 on a salary cap of £1.825 million is hardly a breathtaking act of financial manipulation.

But it does break the rules and lines have to be drawn, so Wigan start the year with a two-point deduction.

How costly that deduction will be, only time will tell. It could make a difference to their chances of reaching Old Trafford when the race for the Grand Final comes to a head in September. Who knows at this stage?

The timing is not great, a day before the first match of the new Super League season, with Wigan travelling to old rivals St Helens in that very first fixture.

But this was a ruling that had to be published before the campaign began to ensure full transparency.