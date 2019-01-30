Tom Burgess: England prop agrees new South Sydney Rabbitohs deal

Tom Burgess has won 24 caps for England since making his debut in 2013

England forward Tom Burgess has signed a four-year contract extension with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 26-year-old former Bradford prop has followed older brother Sam in agreeing a new deal, having made the move to Australia in 2013.

His twin brother George, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has yet to agree a new deal with the club.

"Souths is all I know and I'm really pumped to be signed up long-term now," Tom said after signing his deal.

"They gave me a chance when I came to Australia for the first time and six or seven years down the track I'm still enjoying my football here and I wouldn't want to play anywhere else."