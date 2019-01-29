James Roby: St Helens captain extends contract to 2021

James Roby (right) helped Saints to the 2018 League Leaders' Shield

Captain James Roby has extended his contract with St Helens until the end of the 2021 Super League season.

The England hooker, 33, has been with Saints his entire career, making 427 appearances and scoring 101 tries since his debut in 2004.

Roby helped Saints to three Challenge Cup wins between 2006 and 2008, and Grand Final triumphs in 2006 and 2014.

"Having signed in 2002, it will take me up to 20 years," Roby said.

"I've had many great years at this club and hopefully this year will be no different. We'll be doing everything we can to get some silverware."