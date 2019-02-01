Super League: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Blake Austin joined Warrington on a three-year deal from Canberra Raiders

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves have included five new players in their 19-man squad to face Leeds Rhinos in their opening Super League fixture.

Stand-off Blake Austin and forward Jason Clarke are among those who could make debuts for the Wire.

Leeds boss Dave Furner names three new signings for his first game in charge.

Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea and Trent Merrin play, while James Donaldson may feature, having signed for the Rhinos following an initial trial period.

Warrington are without half-back Kevin Brown, who is expected to miss the entire season after rupturing his Achilles in a training ground injury last weekend.

Eight-times Super League champions Leeds take on a Wire squad still containing five of the team who have reached the Grand Final in four out of the last seven seasons.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, T King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lololhea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson.