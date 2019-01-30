Super League: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

Greg Eden scored 12 tries in his final five appearances in the 2018 season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Castleford Tigers could give a debut to Jordan Rankin after he joined the club in a swap deal from Huddersfield Giants.

Greg Eden and Ben Roberts both come into the squad after missing the friendly against Leeds Rhinos.

Catalans Dragons will be without the injured Greg Bird (broken thumb) for the first month of the season.

England international Sam Tomkins could make his debut for Les Dracs after joining from Wigan.

Castleford Tigers (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Foster, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.

Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Tomkins.