Super League: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 31 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Manchester and online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will have new signings Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Joseph Paulo available for the season-opening derby against champions Wigan Warriors.

Coote joined Saints from North Queensland Cowboys on a three-year deal as replacement for full-back Ben Barba.

Wigan have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from as they make the short journey to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

However, Dom Manfredi and Joe Burgess are out with knee problems and Jarrod Sammut is suspended.

Former Wigan half-back Adrian Lam begins his one-season tenure as boss of the Super League title-holders before Wales rugby union defence coach Shaun Edwards takes over in 2020.

Last season, Saints beat Wigan twice during the regular season. However, the Cherry and Whites defeated them in the Super 8s.

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook:

"We've got a really good balance with some good leaders that have come to our club and we're really happy with the group.

"It's a huge game, more than any other game. The winner only gets two points but we know about the bragging rights and rivalry that's there/

"I want to do both. I want to beat Wigan but also win the competition. We beat them twice last year but they won the competition which hurt so we want to reverse that this year."

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam:

"I think it's best to play the bigger teams early because at the start of the season some of the teams are not ranked as highly and are trying to get an upset win against some of the top four clubs.

"I'd be mad not to hold on to what I felt worked for us in 2018 because we won the Grand Final. I'll try and bring my philosophy and style to that and make us a better team.

"[Winning successive Grand Finals] is not something the club have done before and I don't want to put the pressure on to win another one straight away because it's a process so let's get through the first couple of weeks and assess."

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Coote.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Referee: R Hicks