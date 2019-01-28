Greg Bird: Catalans Dragons forward to miss start of season with broken thumb

Greg Bird was in the Australia side that won the 2013 World Cup

Catalans Dragons forward Greg Bird will miss the start of the 2019 season with a broken thumb.

The 34-year-old was injured in a friendly against Toulouse on Friday and will be out of action for between four and eight weeks.

Catalans said the Australia international does not require surgery.

The French club start their Super League campaign away at Castleford Tigers on Friday and will defend the Challenge Cup later this year.