Challenge Cup second-round draw: Millom to host Siddal
Millom's reward for knocking out Red Star Belgrade in the first round of the Challenge Cup is a home tie against league rivals Siddal.
The Cumbrian side beat their Serb opponents 38-10 to progress, while Siddal defeated Clock Face Miners 24-0.
Meanwhile, Wigan St Pats will host Great British Police and the Royal Air Force visit Distington.
All 13 ties will take place over the weekend of 9-10 February, with BBC Sport streaming one game live.
The 11 League One clubs will enter the competition at the third-round stage, with the 14 Championship sides coming in for round four.
Four Super League clubs - Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos - enter in the fifth, while holders Catalans Dragons and the seven remaining top-flight sides come in at the last-16 stage.
French side Catalans beat Warrington Wolves at Wembley in August to become the first non-English team to lift the trophy.
Challenge Cup second-round draw
Underbank Rangers v Featherstone Lions
Wigan St Pats v Great Britain Police
Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers
Ovenden v West Bowling
Normanton Knights v Haydock
West Hull v Bentley
Milford Marlins v Lock Lane
Wath Brow Hornets v York Acorns
Drighlington v Wigan St Judes
Millom v Siddal
Distington v Royal Air Force
East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor