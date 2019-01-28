Challenge Cup second-round draw: Millom to host Siddal

Media playback is not supported on this device Challenge Cup: A backwards kick off & a 50-yard penalty

Millom's reward for knocking out Red Star Belgrade in the first round of the Challenge Cup is a home tie against league rivals Siddal.

The Cumbrian side beat their Serb opponents 38-10 to progress, while Siddal defeated Clock Face Miners 24-0.

Meanwhile, Wigan St Pats will host Great British Police and the Royal Air Force visit Distington.

All 13 ties will take place over the weekend of 9-10 February, with BBC Sport streaming one game live.

The 11 League One clubs will enter the competition at the third-round stage, with the 14 Championship sides coming in for round four.

Four Super League clubs - Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos - enter in the fifth, while holders Catalans Dragons and the seven remaining top-flight sides come in at the last-16 stage.

French side Catalans beat Warrington Wolves at Wembley in August to become the first non-English team to lift the trophy.

Challenge Cup second-round draw

Underbank Rangers v Featherstone Lions

Wigan St Pats v Great Britain Police

Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers

Ovenden v West Bowling

Normanton Knights v Haydock

West Hull v Bentley

Milford Marlins v Lock Lane

Wath Brow Hornets v York Acorns

Drighlington v Wigan St Judes

Millom v Siddal

Distington v Royal Air Force

East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor