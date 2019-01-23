Jermaine McGillvary: Huddersfield and England winger tears hamstring

Jermaine McGillvary scored seven tries in five games during the 2017 World Cup

England winger Jermaine McGillvary looks set to miss at least the first two months of the Super League season with a hamstring tear.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in Huddersfield's pre-season friendly at Wakefield on Tuesday.

"He's going to be out for an extended period," head coach Simon Woolford said. "It's not a minor hammy injury, it's going to be quite a big one."

Giants face Salford in their opening Super League match on 1 February.

McGillvary, who hobbled off in the first half of Huddersfield's 28-24 loss, will have scans to determine the extent of the injury, but Woolford estimates he could be out for up to 12 weeks.

It adds to Huddersfield's concerns as centre Leroy Cudjoe will also miss the start of the new campaign as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Darnell McIntosh could switch to the wing, where he top-scored in 2018, and veteran full-back Scott Grix, who has returned to the club as a coach, could also find himself in the team.

"Someone is going to have to step up for round one and probably the first half a dozen rounds, to be honest," Woolford added.