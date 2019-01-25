2021 Rugby League World Cup: Venues to be named live on the BBC

The 16 teams in the 2021 finals equals the largest field in the tournament's 65-year history

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Dates: 23 October-27 November 2021 in England

The venues for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, which is being hosted in England, will be announced at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday, 29 January.

The announcement will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and on Connected TV and will be presented by Helen Skelton and Kevin Sinfield.

Traditional rugby league strongholds such as Leeds, Greater Manchester, York and Sheffield are among the bidders.

London, Liverpool, Newcastle and Preston are also under consideration.