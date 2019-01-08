James Donaldson: Leeds Rhinos sign former Hull KR forward

James Donaldson has made 132 appearances in Super League

Leeds Rhinos have signed former Hull KR forward James Donaldson on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old left the Robins at the end of last season and joins the Rhinos after a successful trial spell.

"It's a great feeling because it's been a tough road these last three or four months. It's a great relief," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I always knew I could prove my worth and I'm thankful that I was given the opportunity."

He added: "I watch what I spend and I look after my money but obviously it's not easy when you don't have pay coming in. It was tough but I'm on the right track now.

"I messaged most coaches in Super League myself so I knew what was going on and I got a response from Kevin Sinfield and I'm really happy that it paid off."