Morgan Smith: London Broncos sign Warrington Wolves half-back/hooker

Morgan Smith scored two tries in his 25 appearances for the Wire

London Broncos have made their sixth pre-season signing ahead of their return to Super League.

Warrington Wolves half-back/hooker Morgan Smith, 20, has moved to the West London-based club on a one-year deal.

The former England Academy player made 25 appearances for Wire, mostly from the bench, as well as playing on loan for Rochdale Hornets.

But Warrington have now released him from the final year of his contract, allowing him to move to Ealing.

"Due to our recruitment and retention for 2019, Morgan would have found his playing opportunities limited," said Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.

"We felt it was best for Morgan's development to allow him to explore alternative options. He has been the consummate professional during his time at Warrington."

"Morgan is an exciting, young, British half-back who already brings with him Super League experience," said Broncos head coach Danny Ward.

Their first game back in Super League after a four-season absence is a home date with Wakefield Trinity at Vallis Way on Sunday 3 February.

