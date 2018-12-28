Josh Drinkwater: Hull KR sign ex-London Broncos, Leigh & Catalans half-back

Josh Drinkwater helped Catalans Dragons win their first trophy in August

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of Australian half-back Josh Drinkwater on a one-year deal.

Former London Broncos, Leigh Centurions and Catalans Dragons playmaker Drinkwater, 26, was a Challenge Cup winner in 2018.

He is due to join up with the Hull KR squad in the new year.

"I can't wait to get started," he said. "I had other offers, but (head coach) Tim Sheens was a big contributing factor to me choosing Hull KR."