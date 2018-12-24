Steve Price: Warrington Wolves coach signs two-year extension

Steve Price (left) led out Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford, but they were beaten by Wigan.

Head coach Steve Price has extended his deal at Warrington Wolves for two years until 2021, after leading them to a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final in his first campaign.

Warrington lost both games, beaten by Wigan and Catalans respectively.

The 40-year-old also guided the Wire, who finished in the bottom four of Super League in 2017, to a fourth-placed finish in the regular season.

"I love being part of Warrington and my wife and kids are happy," Price said.

"It's a fantastic club with great people involved."

Wolves have recruited strongly for the 2019 campaign, with ex-Canberra playmaker Blake Austin and South Sydney Rabbitohs back-rower Jason Clark arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.