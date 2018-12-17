Sam Powell, Josh Woods and Harry Smith: Wigan Warriors trio sign new three-year deals

Sam Powell was part of Wigan's 2018 Super League Grand Final squad

Wigan Warriors halves Sam Powell, Josh Woods and academy player Harry Smith have all signed three-year deals with the Super League champions.

Powell, 26, played in the 2018 Grand Final, one of 162 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

Stand-off Woods, 21, featured in nine matches last term, but will spend next season on loan to Leigh Centurions.

Smith, 18, was part of the England Academy side that beat Australia Schoolboys earlier this month.

"Sam is a key part of Wigan going forward," new boss Adrian Lam said.

"He's a highly influential player within our group with his professionalism and approach to the game something our younger players can look up to.

"Josh's progress, especially during last season, has been very encouraging. He has worked hard at improving all aspects of his game and is always striving to be a better player."