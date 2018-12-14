Challenge Cup first-round draw: Red Star Belgrade to play Millom

Media playback is not supported on this device Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Red Star Belgrade will face Cumbrian team Millom in the first round of the 2019 Challenge Cup.

The Serbian side, part of the Red Star club along with the football team with the same name, began playing rugby league in 2006 and are in the competition for the first time.

Their application was accepted on the basis they played the first two rounds away from home should they progress.

The 26 ties will be on 26-27 January, with BBC Sport streaming one game live.

Four Super League clubs - Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos - enter in the fifth round, while holders Catalans Dragons and the seven remaining top-flight sides come in at the last-16 stage.

French side Catalans beat Warrington Wolves at Wembley in August to become the first non-English team to lift the trophy.

Challenge Cup first-round draw