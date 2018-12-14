Challenge Cup first-round draw: Red Star Belgrade to play Millom
-
- From the section Rugby League
Red Star Belgrade will face Cumbrian team Millom in the first round of the 2019 Challenge Cup.
The Serbian side, part of the Red Star club along with the football team with the same name, began playing rugby league in 2006 and are in the competition for the first time.
Their application was accepted on the basis they played the first two rounds away from home should they progress.
The 26 ties will be on 26-27 January, with BBC Sport streaming one game live.
Four Super League clubs - Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos - enter in the fifth round, while holders Catalans Dragons and the seven remaining top-flight sides come in at the last-16 stage.
French side Catalans beat Warrington Wolves at Wembley in August to become the first non-English team to lift the trophy.
Challenge Cup first-round draw
- Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
- Orrell St James v Underbank Rangers
- West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
- Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh
- East Leeds v Batley Boys
- Wigan St Judes v Crosfields
- Bentley v Army
- Royal Navy v West Hull
- Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders
- Wallsend Eagles v Great Britain Police
- Drighlington v All Golds
- Leigh East v Wigan St Patricks
- Distington v Torfaen Tigers
- Lock Lane v Longhorns
- Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock
- Ovenden v Woolston Rovers
- Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions
- York Acorn v Beverley
- Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles
- Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins
- North Herts Crusaders v Royal Air Force
- Millom v Red Star Belgrade
- Clock Face Miners v Siddal
- Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans
- Thatto Heath v Stanningley
- London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets