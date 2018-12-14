Jack Hughes: Warrington second row signs contract extension

Jack Hughes had spells at Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants before joining Warrington

Warrington second row Jack Hughes has signed a three-year extension to his contract, and will remain at the Super League club until the end of 2022.

The 26-year-old has scored 21 tries in 99 appearances since joining the Wolves ahead of the 2016 campaign.

"Jack's been an integral part of our team this year and I love everything he stands for," head coach Steve Price told the club website.

"He is a player who all team members love to play alongside."