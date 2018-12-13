Jack de Belin: NRL player charged with sexual assault

De Belin has made 154 appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons

NRL player Jack de Belin has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Wollongong on Sunday, 9 December.

The St George Illawarra forward, who is 27, has been charged a day after being interviewed by police in Australia.

His club said they are "taking the matter very seriously" and working with "Jack and all relevant authorities".

They added he has been given "welfare support" to give him the "time and opportunity to deal with the matter".

The NRL said its integrity unit was made aware of an incident involving De Belin before he was charged.

De Belin made his debut for St George Illawarra in 2011 and has made 154 appearances for the Dragons, with his deal with them running until 2020.

"As this is a police matter to be considered by the court, the club is not in a position to make any further comment at this time," said the Dragons statement.