Tony Adams: RFL names former Arsenal & England defender as next president

Tony Adams played 669 times for Arsenal between 1983 and 2002, spending 14 years as captain, and won 66 England caps

Former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams has been named as the successor to current Rugby Football League president Andy Burnham.

Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, will be replaced by 52-year-old Adams in the summer of 2019.

Adams has worked alongside the RFL with his charity Sporting Chance since 2011 to assist with players' mental health.

"It will be an honour to become the next president of the Rugby Football League," Adams said.

"I am passionate about working with everyone in the sport to raise the profile of mental health, wellness and resilience, for players and for everyone in rugby league.

"I'd like to play my part in championing this brilliant sport on the national stage."

Adams will be joined by Doncaster RLFC chief executive Carl Hall, who will act as vice-president of the organisation.

RFL chairman Brian Barwick said: "Tony Adams is known and respected throughout sport and beyond, not only for his outstanding playing career with Arsenal, but more recently for his pioneering work with Sporting Chance.

"The game has recognised the importance of mental health, for players and everyone else involved, and Tony's election is another significant step in that regard."

Since the end of his playing career, Adams has also had spells as manager of Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Azerbaijani club Gabala, and Granada of Spain's La Liga.