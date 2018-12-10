Keighley Cougars coach Craig Lingard returns to club after resigning

Keighley finished ninth in the third tier in 2018

Keighley Cougars coach Craig Lingard has returned to the club three weeks after resigning.

Lingard quit his position at the League One side in November, with the players and staff having gone unpaid since August.

That led to the club being placed in special measures by the Rugby Football League but the players were paid their outstanding wages last week.

"I've had assurances after the issues we've had," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I would not have come back without (general manager) Steve Gill doing the same. He really wants to go back and give it a really good go. We see there's a lot of potential in Keighley.

"We know it's going to be a really difficult period and there'll be some ups and downs, but the benefit is there is going to be a team there and that's better than what the consequences could have been."

He added: "Pre-season starts on Tuesday. We're four weeks behind where we were due to be, so we've lost double figures worth of sessions.

"We're not in as bad a position as maybe I thought we'd be. There's a lot of commitment and loyalty there."

The Cougars will start the 2019 season at Whitehaven on 17 February.