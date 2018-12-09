Joe Sharratt: St Helens academy player leaves hospital after head injury

Joe Sharratt played for Lancashire Academy against Australian Schoolboys just hours before being assaulted

St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt has been released from hospital to continue recovery from a head injury, his club side have confirmed.

Sharratt, 18, was hospitalised following an assault outside the Factory 251 nightclub in Manchester earlier this month.

The Lancashire Academy centre had a bleed on the brain but has made enough progress to return home.

"Joe will continue to be monitored by Salford Royal," the club tweeted.

"He will continue his treatment at the hospital from Monday. We once again thank you all for your support."