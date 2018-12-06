Challenge Cup: Red Star Belgrade make first appearance in 2019 competition

Red Star Belgrade are more used to Champions League rather than Challenge Cup

Challenge Cup first round draw Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds Date: Friday, 14 December Time: 17:30 BST Coverage: Streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Red Star Belgrade are one of more than 50 amateur rugby league clubs included in next week's 2019 Challenge Cup first-round draw.

The draw, which takes place at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley ground on 14 December, will see the Serbians join 51 others in the hat.

Red Star began playing rugby league in 2006 and contribute to Serbia's international squad, ranked 17th.

Their opening two rounds - should they progress - will be played away.

"This is a huge day for rugby league in Serbia," chairman Colin Kleyweg said. "And, for all expanding nations that nurture local talent and local players."

Perpignan-based Catalans Dragons made history when they became the first club from outside England to win the trophy last season, and Tony Gigot completed a double of historic moments when he won the Lance Todd Trophy for man of the match.

There has previously been representation from all four home nations - including the 2019 edition - as well as France and Russia in the competition.

Full list of clubs: All Golds, Army, Batley Boys, Bentley, Beverley, Bradford Dudley Hill, British Police, Clock Face Miners, Crosfields, Dewsbury Moor, Distington, Drighlington, East Leeds, Edinburgh Eagles, Featherstone Lions, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Haydock, Hunslet Club Parkside, Hunslet Warriors, Kells, Leigh East, Leigh Miners Rangers, Lock Lane, London Chargers, Longhorns, Milford Marlins, Millom, Normanton Knights, North Herts Crusaders, Orrell St James, Oulton Raiders, Ovenden, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, Red Star Belgrade, Rochdale Mayfield, Shaw Cross Sharks, Siddal, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, Thatto Heath, Thornhill Trojans, Torfaen Tigers, Underbank Rangers, Wallsend Eagles, Wath Brow Hornets, West Bowling, West Hull, Wigan St Judes, Wigan St Patricks, Woolston Rovers, York Acorn