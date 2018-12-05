Oliver Holmes and Will Maher: Castleford Tigers duo to miss Super League start

Oliver Holmes won his first England cap against France after impressing Wayne Bennett in training

England international back-rower Oliver Holmes and prop Will Maher will miss three to four months because of injury, ruling them both out of Castleford Tigers' pre-season preparations.

Holmes, 23, made his Test debut in the win over France in October and then toured Papua New Guinea with the Knights, delaying a shoulder operation.

He reported back for training but has now undergone the procedure.

Maher, 23, has ruptured a pectoral muscle and also had surgery.

"We got Oliver scanned and realised his shoulder was a little bit worse than we thought and he needed surgery on it," Tigers physio Matt Crowther said.

"He is going to be missing for three to four months but we feel like as a club that this is the right time to do it and get him back for maybe a month into the season.

"The fortunate part is that Will will be back within three months, so it will take him the full pre-season."