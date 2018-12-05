Luke Yates: London Broncos sign Newcastle Knights forward

Luke Yates can play at prop or loose forward

London Broncos have signed Newcastle Knights forward Luke Yates on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old made 25 appearances for the southern hemisphere NRL side.

"This is a great opportunity for me to be able to play in the Super League," he told the club website.

"I am looking forward to meeting all the boys here and helping to keep the club in the top level next season. I hope we can compete and shock a couple of those top teams."

The Broncos will return to Super League next season after defeating Toronto Wolfpack in October in the Million Pound Game.