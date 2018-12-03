Wakefield Trinty join Women's Super League for 2019 season

Wigan won the 2018 Women's Super League Grand Final

Wakefield Trinity have joined the Women's Super League, taking the number of teams for the 2019 season to eight.

They finished top of the Championship this season, losing to Leigh Miners in the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

Trinity were the first Super League club to adopt a women's team in 2016.

"We are really looking forward to making the big step up to Super League next season. The girls really deserve the opportunity now," head coach Wayne Hirst said.

"It'll be tough but we've just got to work hard each week and that will pay off."

Warrington Wolves could become the ninth team to join the top division in 2020, after launching a team to play in the Championship next season.