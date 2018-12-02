Wayne Bennett: England head coach sacked by Brisbane Broncos

Wayne Bennett
Wayne Bennett has also led the England side since 2016

England head coach Wayne Bennett has been sacked by Australian NRL side Brisbane Broncos and will join South Sydney Rabbitohs a year earlier than planned.

Bennett had agreed to move to the Rabbitohs in 2020, in a swap with South Sydney head coach Anthony Seibold.

But both will now be in place for 2019.

The 68-year-old, who was reappointed as England head coach in February, won seven Grand Finals in 24 seasons across two spells at the Broncos.

"I'm really pleased it's all resolved and that I can join this great club with a free mind, knowing I did the right thing by the fans, staff and players," said Bennett.

