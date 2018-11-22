Scott Moore: Rochdale sign ex-England hooker after prison release

Scott Moore, who was named in the 2009 Super League Dream Team, last played for Championship club Bradford Bulls

Scott Moore has joined Championship side Rochdale Hornets after being released from prison.

The ex-England hooker, 30, was jailed for 23 months in March after driving a car at 150mph in a police chase.

Moore was tasered six times as he struggled with police after crashing into a house in Leigh in October 2016.

He began his career at St Helens and also played for London Broncos, Wakefield, Castleford and Huddersfield, playing twice for England.

Rochdale chief executive Steve Kerr said: "While we acknowledge and understand the circumstances around why Scott has been away from the game, we are excited to have him with us in 2019 and believe we can provide him with the environment and opportunity to further his already impressive rugby league career."

"I have spoken with Scott on a number of occasions and, from the discussions we have had, I know he will be a great asset to us both on and off the field."

As well as his prison sentence Moore was also disqualified from driving for two years after admitting dangerous driving and assault at Bolton Crown Court.

"I'm over the moon to have signed at Rochdale and I'm really looking forward to getting back to normality," said Moore.

"I'm excited to link up with the boys and staff and I can't wait to see what 2019 brings."