Wigan Warriors: Dom Manfredi extends contract with Super League champions

Dom Manfredi retuned from a long-term injury in September

Wigan Warriors wing Dom Manfredi has signed a three-year contract extension with the Super League champions.

The 25-year-old scored two Grand Final tries in his side's win over Warrington Wolves in October, just a few weeks after returning from a knee injury which kept him out for two years.

"I wouldn't want to go anywhere else as I love the club, I love everything it's about," Manfredi told the club website.

He has scored more than 50 tries since making his Super League debut in 2013.