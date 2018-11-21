Wigan Warriors: Dom Manfredi extends contract with Super League champions

Dom Manfredi
Dom Manfredi retuned from a long-term injury in September

Wigan Warriors wing Dom Manfredi has signed a three-year contract extension with the Super League champions.

The 25-year-old scored two Grand Final tries in his side's win over Warrington Wolves in October, just a few weeks after returning from a knee injury which kept him out for two years.

"I wouldn't want to go anywhere else as I love the club, I love everything it's about," Manfredi told the club website.

He has scored more than 50 tries since making his Super League debut in 2013.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you