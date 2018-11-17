Rugby League World Cup: Jamaica reach tournament for first time

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup will be held in England

Jamaica qualified for the Rugby League World Cup for the first time after beating the United States in the final of the Americas Championship.

A 16-10 victory in Jacksonville sees the Reggae Warriors become the 11th nation to reach the 16-team 2021 World Cup, to be held in England.

Both teams scored two tries, but four goals by London Skolars half-back Jy-Mel Coleman proved decisive.

The US have a second chance to qualify via a repechage competition in 2019.