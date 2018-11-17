Rugby League World Cup: Jamaica reach tournament for first time
Jamaica qualified for the Rugby League World Cup for the first time after beating the United States in the final of the Americas Championship.
A 16-10 victory in Jacksonville sees the Reggae Warriors become the 11th nation to reach the 16-team 2021 World Cup, to be held in England.
Both teams scored two tries, but four goals by London Skolars half-back Jy-Mel Coleman proved decisive.
The US have a second chance to qualify via a repechage competition in 2019.