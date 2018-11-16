Eamon O'Carroll: Catalans Dragons appoint assistant to Steve McNamara

From the section

Eamon O'Carroll played for Wigan, Widnes and Hull FC before retiring

Catalans Dragons have appointed former Widnes first-team coach Eamon O'Carroll to Steve McNamara's staff.

He will serve as assistant to McNamara at the Challenge Cup holders, alongside former France half-back Thomas Bosc.

Ex-Wigan, Hull and Widnes prop O'Carroll, 31, retired because of a neck injury in 2017 and joined the coaching ranks at the Vikings.

"Eamon is an extremely gifted young coach who's enthusiasm and energy will be a great asset," McNamara said.