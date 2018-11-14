Warrington Wolves: Jake Mamo joins from Huddersfield Giants
Warrington have signed utility back Jake Mamo from Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants on a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old scored 17 tries in 25 games over two injury-hit seasons with the Giants after moving from Australian NRL side Newcastle in 2017.
He said he is "excited" to join Wolves, a side beaten in both the Super League and Challenge Cup finals last season.
"I've been wanting to join a strong club for a long time," said Mamo, who can play at full-back, centre and wing.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what the year ahead holds."
Warrington head coach Steve Price said Mamo is a "great acquisition", who "brings a lot of enthusiasm" to the side.