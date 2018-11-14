Warrington Wolves: Jake Mamo joins from Huddersfield Giants

Jake Mamo in action for Huddersfield Giants
Jake Mamo spent three seasons in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, having made his debut in 2014

Warrington have signed utility back Jake Mamo from Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 17 tries in 25 games over two injury-hit seasons with the Giants after moving from Australian NRL side Newcastle in 2017.

He said he is "excited" to join Wolves, a side beaten in both the Super League and Challenge Cup finals last season.

"I've been wanting to join a strong club for a long time," said Mamo, who can play at full-back, centre and wing.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what the year ahead holds."

Warrington head coach Steve Price said Mamo is a "great acquisition", who "brings a lot of enthusiasm" to the side.

