Mitch Garbutt: Hull KR sign Leeds Rhinos' Australian prop

Mitch Garbutt won three trophies in his first season at Leeds in 2015

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed prop Mitch Garbutt from fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old won the Super League Grand Final twice and also lifted the Challenge Cup in a successful three-and-a-half year stint at Headingley.

He made 72 appearances, following spells in Australia in the National Rugby League with Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm.

"I think I'll fit in really well here," Garbutt said.

"The opportunity came up to leave Leeds, I had a chat with a few people and then met with Tim [Sheens] and he was really good.

"He was really straight forward with what he wanted and I think I'll fit in really well here."