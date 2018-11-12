England: Wayne Bennett's men to open 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Australia won their 11th World Cup in 2017 defeating England 6-0 in the final.

Hosts England will open the 2021 Rugby League World Cup after being seeded alongside holders Australia, New Zealand and Tonga.

Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Fiji and Lebanon are in pot two after reaching the last eight of the 2017 tournament.

Ireland and Scotland will aim to join France and Wales in the final two pots by qualifying in 2019.

The tournament which will take place between 23 October and 27 November 2021 will expand from 14 to 16 nations.

The top two teams from each of four groups will progress to the quarter-finals.

Wayne Bennett's side reached the final in 2017 tournament where they lost to 11-time champions Australia.

USA, Chile, Jamaica and Canada will compete for a place in England at the Americas Championship in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Details of the 2021 tournament and the women's tournament, which starts on men's quarter-final weekend, were released after a four-day congress of the Rugby League International Federation in York.

who all qualified automatically after reaching the last eight of the 2017 World Cup, and the final two pots will comprise the qualifying teams, based on their world ranking, including the two most recently-qualified sides, France and Wales.

The competition has been increased from 14 to 16 teams, paving the way for a simpler format, with the top two teams from each of the four pools going through to the quarter-finals.

After failing to win through from the 2018 European Champion, Ireland and Scotland hope to secure qualification at the second attempt in 2019 while hosts

Details of the draw have been unveiled just under three years out from the tournament following a four-day congress of the Rugby League International Federation in York.

A public draw for all three World Cups, including the women's and wheelchair events, will be made in England on November 27, 2019, exactly two years out from the 2021 final.

The second pot will feature tier-two nations Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Fiji and Lebanon, who all qualified automatically after reaching the last eight of the 2017 World Cup, and the final two pots will comprise the qualifying teams, based on their world ranking, including the two most recently-qualified sides, France and Wales.

The women's tournament will begin on men's quarter-final weekend in 2021 with England opening proceedings.

RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said: "One of our main aims was to hold the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup of all time and I'm delighted that we have that confirmed.

"With England opening each of our three tournaments, it will be a fantastic spectacle.

"It was important for us to demonstrate a commitment to tier-two nations and growing maturity for the World Cup with a clearer format.

"I am delighted that we have worked with RLIF board to be able to share the format and structure of our three tournaments at this early stage."

RLIF chief executive Nigel Wood, who was in charge of the successful 2013 World Cup as part of his role with the Rugby Football League, said: "The RLIF board are very impressed with the progress that RLWC2021 is making.

"To be able to announce this news across all three competitions, three years before their respective World Cup finals, demonstrates further progress for the international game and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with the RLWC2021 organisers."